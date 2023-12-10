CTF Capital Management LP Makes New $24.84 Million Investment in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

CTF Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 150,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,836,000. AutoNation comprises approximately 13.4% of CTF Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 3,729.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 505,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after buying an additional 492,074 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 29.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,505,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,880,000 after buying an additional 338,288 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the fourth quarter worth about $26,990,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 211.1% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 202,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,731,000 after buying an additional 137,431 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,820,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,012,000 after buying an additional 123,772 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AN. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of AutoNation in a research report on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AutoNation from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $171.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.71.

AutoNation Price Performance

Shares of AN stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $136.10. 233,391 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 407,359. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.64. AutoNation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.72 and a 1-year high of $182.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 5.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.17.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $5.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by $0.12. AutoNation had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 54.72%. The business had revenue of $6.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. will post 22.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

