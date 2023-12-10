Cullman Bancorp (NASDAQ:CULL) Trading 0.8% Higher

Shares of Cullman Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CULL – Get Free Report) traded up 0.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.60 and last traded at $10.60. 4,599 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 18% from the average session volume of 3,886 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.52.
Cullman Bancorp Trading Up 0.8 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $76.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.
Cullman Bancorp (NASDAQ:CULL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.26 million for the quarter. Cullman Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.02% and a net margin of 19.50%.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CULL. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Cullman Bancorp by 298.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 4,502 shares during the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cullman Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cullman Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Cullman Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $773,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Cullman Bancorp by 41.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 321,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,429,000 after acquiring an additional 93,943 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.00% of the company’s stock.
Cullman Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Cullman Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It offers checking, savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides one- to four-family residential real estate, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, construction, multi-family real estate, and consumer loans; term, line of credit, and agricultural loans; mortgage, home equity, and personal and auto loans; and invests in securities.
