CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Holdings Lifted by Camber Capital Management LP

Camber Capital Management LP raised its position in CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Free Report) by 17.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,462,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 212,500 shares during the quarter. Camber Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.65% of CureVac worth $15,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of CureVac during the 2nd quarter worth about $224,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of CureVac by 482.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 7,402 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of CureVac by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 296,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,092,000 after purchasing an additional 50,137 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CureVac by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 179,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 12,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CureVac during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,356,000. Institutional investors own 15.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Bank of America cut their price target on CureVac from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st.

CureVac Stock Performance

CVAC traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.48. The stock had a trading volume of 887,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,658. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.00. CureVac has a 52 week low of $4.95 and a 52 week high of $12.79.

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $17.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.01 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CureVac will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

CureVac Company Profile

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidates CV2CoV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against SARS-CoV-2; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; and CVSQIV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against influenza, as well as vaccine for lassa fever, yellow fever, respiratory syncytial virus, rotavirus, malaria, and universal influenza.

