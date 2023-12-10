CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Acquires 46,648 Shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)

CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT raised its holdings in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Free Report) by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,001 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,648 shares during the quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT owned approximately 0.15% of Sunnova Energy International worth $3,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NOVA. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 123,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,230,000 after buying an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 48,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 703 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NOVA. Citigroup raised Sunnova Energy International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Mizuho started coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $30.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $12.50 price objective (down from $23.00) on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.40.

Sunnova Energy International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NOVA traded down $2.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.41. The stock had a trading volume of 14,837,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,835,619. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.61 and a 12-month high of $24.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.16.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.19). Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 14.83% and a negative net margin of 34.79%. The firm had revenue of $198.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.21 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,627 megawatts serving over 279,000 customers.

