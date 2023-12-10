CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Acquires 92,332 Shares of New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE)

CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT lifted its position in shares of New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Free Report) by 81.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 205,574 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,332 shares during the quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT owned approximately 0.10% of New Fortress Energy worth $5,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,380,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,077,000 after purchasing an additional 285,542 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 66.1% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,601,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,999,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229,643 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,700,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,468,000 after purchasing an additional 290,136 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,216,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,126,000 after purchasing an additional 370,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,198,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211,065 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.16% of the company’s stock.

Get New Fortress Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NFE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on New Fortress Energy from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Citigroup lowered their price target on New Fortress Energy from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.71.

New Fortress Energy Trading Up 1.3 %

NFE traded up $0.48 on Friday, hitting $37.88. 998,557 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,287,950. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.45. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.06 and a 12 month high of $50.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.59.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $514.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $499.57 million. New Fortress Energy had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 17.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

New Fortress Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. New Fortress Energy’s payout ratio is presently 21.16%.

About New Fortress Energy

(Free Report)

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for New Fortress Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Fortress Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.