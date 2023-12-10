CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Boosts Stake in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT grew its stake in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Free Report) by 43.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 606,377 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 183,706 shares during the period. Plug Power makes up 0.6% of CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $6,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Plug Power by 7.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,362 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Plug Power during the first quarter worth about $947,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Plug Power by 34.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,250,478 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,771,000 after purchasing an additional 320,262 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Plug Power by 12.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,328 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Plug Power during the first quarter worth about $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Plug Power alerts:

Plug Power Stock Performance

PLUG stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $4.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,637,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,253,440. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.18. Plug Power Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.22 and a 1 year high of $18.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Plug Power ( NASDAQ:PLUG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.15). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 106.74% and a negative return on equity of 24.18%. The business had revenue of $198.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Plug Power Inc. will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PLUG shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Plug Power from $8.00 to $3.75 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $3.00 price target (down from $3.50) on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer cut shares of Plug Power from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $15.50 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Plug Power in a report on Monday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.80.

Read Our Latest Report on Plug Power

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Plug Power news, insider Jose Luis Crespo sold 31,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total transaction of $230,097.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 250,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,804,384.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Plug Power Profile

(Free Report)

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including liquid green hydrogen production, storage and handling, transportation, and dispensing infrastructure.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.