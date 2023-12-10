CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Boosts Stock Position in Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP)

CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Free Report) by 97.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,440 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 50,438 shares during the period. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT’s holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners were worth $4,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,445 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 7,232 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Natixis lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners by 179.8% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 111,900 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,163,000 after purchasing an additional 71,900 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 30,283 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,511,794 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $69,754,000 after purchasing an additional 83,952 shares in the last quarter. 46.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cheniere Energy Partners Price Performance

Shares of CQP traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.31. 256,999 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,117. Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. has a 52 week low of $42.96 and a 52 week high of $62.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.59. The company has a market capitalization of $28.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.77.

Cheniere Energy Partners Increases Dividend

Cheniere Energy Partners ( NYSEAMERICAN:CQP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. Cheniere Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 253.69% and a net margin of 50.08%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. Analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. This is a boost from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. Cheniere Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 30.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CQP has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Cheniere Energy Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cheniere Energy Partners in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.83.

Cheniere Energy Partners Profile

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, provides liquefied natural gas (LNG) to integrated energy companies, utilities, and energy trading companies worldwide. It owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass LNG production terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana.

