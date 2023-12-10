CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Buys 14,550 Shares of ReNew Energy Global Plc (NASDAQ:RNW)

CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT raised its stake in ReNew Energy Global Plc (NASDAQ:RNW – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 732,842 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,550 shares during the quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT’s holdings in ReNew Energy Global were worth $4,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in ReNew Energy Global by 556.4% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,895 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of ReNew Energy Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of ReNew Energy Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in shares of ReNew Energy Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ReNew Energy Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. 38.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ReNew Energy Global Price Performance

NASDAQ RNW traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.91. The company had a trading volume of 332,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,263. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 138.23 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.81. ReNew Energy Global Plc has a twelve month low of $4.03 and a twelve month high of $6.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on RNW. Mizuho began coverage on ReNew Energy Global in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. HSBC dropped their price target on ReNew Energy Global from $9.00 to $8.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of ReNew Energy Global in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd.

ReNew Energy Global Company Profile

ReNew Energy Global Plc generates power through non-conventional and renewable energy sources in India. The company operates through two segments: Wind Power and Solar Power. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility scale wind and solar energy, hydro energy, and utility-scale firm power projects, as well as distributed solar energy projects that generate energy for commercial and industrial customers.

