CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Buys 160,071 Shares of EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO)

CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT grew its stake in EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Free Report) by 320.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 210,071 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160,071 shares during the quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT’s holdings in EVgo were worth $840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of EVgo by 34.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 5,665 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of EVgo by 67.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 50,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 20,505 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of EVgo by 238.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 20,746 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of EVgo in the first quarter valued at about $32,188,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of EVgo by 121.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,882,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,649,000 after acquiring an additional 3,228,340 shares in the last quarter. 15.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of EVgo in a research note on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen downgraded shares of EVgo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of EVgo from $5.25 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.61.

EVgo Trading Up 0.7 %

EVgo stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.04. 1,908,364 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,860,723. The company has a market cap of $910.02 million, a P/E ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 2.42. EVgo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.88 and a twelve month high of $8.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.65.

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $35.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.77 million. The firm’s revenue was up 234.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. On average, analysts expect that EVgo, Inc. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About EVgo

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

