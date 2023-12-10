CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Buys 67,529 Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT boosted its stake in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) by 81.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 150,705 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,529 shares during the period. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT owned 0.07% of Sunrun worth $2,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RUN. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sunrun by 99,711.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,455,287 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $251,136,000 after purchasing an additional 10,444,812 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Sunrun by 64.2% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 11,514,410 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $232,015,000 after purchasing an additional 4,501,071 shares during the period. Greenvale Capital LLP raised its position in shares of Sunrun by 50.0% in the first quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 5,850,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $117,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950,000 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Sunrun by 22.2% in the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 10,268,938 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $183,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865,360 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,589,000. Institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RUN traded down $0.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.89. The company had a trading volume of 16,527,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,335,045. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Sunrun Inc. has a one year low of $8.43 and a one year high of $33.33. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 2.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.17 and its 200-day moving average is $15.00.

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The energy company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.45. The business had revenue of $563.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.72 million. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 50.65% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective (down previously from $27.00) on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Friday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.86.

In other news, CFO Danny Abajian sold 1,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total value of $27,626.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 209,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,095,376. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Danny Abajian sold 1,873 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total transaction of $27,626.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 209,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,095,376. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 4,178 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total transaction of $60,037.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,401,182 shares in the company, valued at $20,134,985.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,563 shares of company stock valued at $265,501 in the last three months. 3.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

