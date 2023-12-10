CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Buys Shares of 30,000 Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE)

CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT bought a new stake in shares of Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,354,000. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT owned 0.16% of Vital Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTLE. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Vital Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Vital Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $442,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vital Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Vital Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $393,000. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Vital Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $322,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.59% of the company’s stock.

Vital Energy Stock Up 0.4 %

VTLE traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $42.57. 692,688 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 746,266. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.94. Vital Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.74 and a 52-week high of $62.87. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 3.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Vital Energy ( NYSE:VTLE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.20 by ($0.04). Vital Energy had a net margin of 36.25% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The company had revenue of $435.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.47 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vital Energy, Inc. will post 16.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Vital Energy in a research report on Monday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Vital Energy from $106.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Vital Energy in a report on Friday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Vital Energy in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Vital Energy from $64.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.89.

In related news, Director Lori A. Lancaster acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.03 per share, with a total value of $45,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,667.41. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Vital Energy news, SVP Mark David Denny sold 5,496 shares of Vital Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total value of $300,906.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,494 shares in the company, valued at $1,012,546.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lori A. Lancaster bought 1,000 shares of Vital Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.03 per share, with a total value of $45,030.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,667.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

