CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Has $9.24 Million Stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY)

CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT increased its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Free Report) by 16.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 394,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,040 shares during the period. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure comprises about 0.9% of CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT owned 0.35% of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure worth $9,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 241,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,672,000 after buying an additional 21,100 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 291.7% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 44,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 5,075 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 209.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 69,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 46,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 157,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,687,000 after purchasing an additional 26,520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AY shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $34.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Raymond James lowered shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $36.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.63.

Shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.97. 392,716 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 604,065. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.46. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc has a twelve month low of $16.35 and a twelve month high of $29.81. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 46.44 and a beta of 0.88.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.08). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The firm had revenue of $303.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.36 million. Analysts forecast that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 413.95%.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, Uruguay, Spain, Italy, Algeria, and South Africa. The company was formerly known as Atlantica Yield plc and changed its name to Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc in May 2020.

