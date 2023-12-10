CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Purchases 245,938 Shares of Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ:DCFC)

CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT lifted its position in Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ:DCFC – Free Report) by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,582,719 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 245,938 shares during the quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT owned about 1.03% of Tritium DCFC worth $1,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DCFC. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Tritium DCFC in the first quarter worth $24,370,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Tritium DCFC in the third quarter worth $3,161,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Tritium DCFC by 259.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 660,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 476,543 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Tritium DCFC in the second quarter worth $501,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Tritium DCFC by 92.5% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 768,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 369,488 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DCFC traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.21. The company had a trading volume of 3,704,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,322,199. Tritium DCFC Limited has a 52-week low of $0.16 and a 52-week high of $2.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.74.

DCFC has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Tritium DCFC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.00 target price on shares of Tritium DCFC in a research report on Monday, November 6th.

Tritium DCFC Limited designs, manufactures, and supplies direct current chargers for electric vehicles in Australia and internationally. The company's charging station hardware portfolio includes various standalone chargers and distributed chargers. Its service and maintenance portfolio includes warranties, service level agreements, and sales of spare parts.

