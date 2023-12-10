CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Sells 146,596 Shares of Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP)

CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT cut its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP – Free Report) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,058,711 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 146,596 shares during the period. Crestwood Equity Partners accounts for 2.7% of CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT’s holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners were worth $28,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fractal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fractal Investments LLC now owns 109,922 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 39,806 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 17,483.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 110.1% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,853 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 12,502 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,521,298 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $66,764,000 after purchasing an additional 45,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in Crestwood Equity Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. 55.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank cut Crestwood Equity Partners from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Truist Financial cut Crestwood Equity Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, August 18th. Raymond James cut Crestwood Equity Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Crestwood Equity Partners in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Crestwood Equity Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.13.

Crestwood Equity Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CEQP remained flat at $28.26 during trading hours on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.39 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.35 and a 200 day moving average of $27.79. Crestwood Equity Partners LP has a one year low of $22.11 and a one year high of $30.40.

Crestwood Equity Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 23rd were given a dividend of $0.655 per share. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 20th. Crestwood Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 281.72%.

Crestwood Equity Partners Profile

Crestwood Equity Partners LP develops, acquires, owns, controls, and operates assets and operations in the energy midstream sector in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing North; Gathering and Processing South; and Storage and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing North segment offers natural gas, crude oil, and produced water gathering, compression, treating, processing, and disposal services to producers in the Williston Basin and Powder River Basin.

