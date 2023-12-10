CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Sells 18,669 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT lowered its stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 45.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 18,669 shares during the period. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $3,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 1,400.0% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 278.0% in the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 71.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Enphase Energy Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ ENPH traded down $4.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $103.01. 4,408,879 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,248,180. The company has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.61. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $73.49 and a one year high of $338.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.36.

Insider Activity at Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $551.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.27 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 63.06% and a net margin of 21.08%. On average, equities analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman bought 1,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $90.23 per share, with a total value of $100,877.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,272,015 shares in the company, valued at $114,773,913.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Enphase Energy news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers acquired 32,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $122.76 per share, with a total value of $4,001,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,200 shares in the company, valued at $10,459,152. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman acquired 1,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $90.23 per share, for a total transaction of $100,877.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,272,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,773,913.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Enphase Energy from $225.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Enphase Energy from $170.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Enphase Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $131.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.27.

View Our Latest Research Report on ENPH

Enphase Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.