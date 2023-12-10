CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Sells 309,170 Shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT lowered its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Free Report) by 69.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 138,730 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 309,170 shares during the quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $1,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 59,029.6% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 422,185 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,953,000 after acquiring an additional 421,471 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the 1st quarter worth about $1,074,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the 1st quarter worth about $852,000. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,880,146 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $48,385,000 after acquiring an additional 501,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,376 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.13% of the company’s stock.

Plains All American Pipeline Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE PAA traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.87. 4,364,046 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,427,579. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.82. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 12-month low of $11.16 and a 12-month high of $16.05.

Plains All American Pipeline Announces Dividend

Plains All American Pipeline ( NYSE:PAA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $12.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.42 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 9.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.2675 per share. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Plains All American Pipeline

In other news, EVP Jeremy L. Goebel sold 35,000 shares of Plains All American Pipeline stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total value of $545,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 279,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,350,294.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PAA shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $13.50 target price for the company. Barclays lowered shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 25th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.04.

About Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGL). The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

