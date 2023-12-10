CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Sells 415,000 Shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT reduced its stake in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,088,643 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 415,000 shares during the period. Plains GP makes up about 7.3% of CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT owned about 2.60% of Plains GP worth $75,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Plains GP in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Plains GP by 149.3% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,171 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Plains GP in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in Plains GP by 4,356.9% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 4,546 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 4,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC raised its stake in Plains GP by 35.8% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 4,867 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. 84.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plains GP Stock Performance

PAGP traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,503,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,656,154. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a 52-week low of $11.79 and a 52-week high of $16.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Plains GP Announces Dividend

Plains GP ( NYSE:PAGP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $12.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.82 billion. Plains GP had a return on equity of 1.29% and a net margin of 0.39%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.2675 per share. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.18%.

Insider Transactions at Plains GP

In other news, CEO Willie Cw Chiang purchased 62,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.24 per share, with a total value of $1,006,880.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,175,752.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays cut Plains GP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Citigroup cut Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Plains GP in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating and a $13.50 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Plains GP from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Plains GP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.22.

Plains GP Profile

(Free Report)

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the transportation of crude oil and NGLs on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

