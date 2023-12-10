Cynosure Management LLC Buys Shares of 7,845 C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Cynosure Management LLC purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,845 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $740,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $496,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,284 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after buying an additional 5,629 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 131.4% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 746,712 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,201,000 after buying an additional 423,977 shares during the period. 95.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Price Performance

NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $84.50 on Friday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.69 and a 1-year high of $108.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.75.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The transportation company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 32.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.08%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO David P. Bozeman acquired 1,807 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $82.91 per share, with a total value of $149,818.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,971,457.81. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on CHRW shares. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “negative” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.20.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CHRW

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

(Free Report)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.