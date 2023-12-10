Cynosure Management LLC Invests $212,000 in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Cynosure Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,139 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SBUX. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,640,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Starbucks by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,634 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,912 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017 shares in the last quarter. 70.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total value of $681,005.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,822 shares in the company, valued at $7,629,560.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total transaction of $681,005.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,822 shares in the company, valued at $7,629,560.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total transaction of $26,112.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,964,717.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,254 shares of company stock worth $760,370. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Trading Up 0.2 %

SBUX stock opened at $96.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $97.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.21. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $89.21 and a 12-month high of $115.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.99, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.97.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.47% and a negative return on equity of 48.79%. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 63.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on SBUX. TD Cowen lowered shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $117.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $123.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.52.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

