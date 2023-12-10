Cynosure Management LLC Takes $648,000 Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Cynosure Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 494 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $648,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 100.0% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 20 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the first quarter worth about $37,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 37.5% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 34.6% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 35 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 26.7% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 38 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTD has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,520.00 to $1,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,300.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,185.00 to $1,030.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mettler-Toledo International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,302.29.

Shares of MTD stock opened at $1,090.52 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,050.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,181.71. The company has a market cap of $23.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.80, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.16. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52 week low of $928.49 and a 52 week high of $1,615.97.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.63 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $942.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $947.10 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 1,852.05% and a net margin of 22.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $10.18 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Roland D. Diggelmann purchased 315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,026.54 per share, with a total value of $323,360.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,748.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

