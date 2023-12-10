Desjardins Raises BCE (TSE:BCE) Price Target to C$57.50

BCE (TSE:BCE – Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) had its target price increased by Desjardins from C$57.00 to C$57.50 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of BCE from C$63.00 to C$59.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of BCE from C$56.00 to C$55.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of BCE from C$56.00 to C$55.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of BCE from C$65.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of BCE from C$60.00 to C$55.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$58.48.

BCE Stock Performance

Shares of TSE BCE opened at C$55.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$52.79 and a 200-day moving average price of C$55.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.87, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of C$50.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.52. BCE has a 1 year low of C$49.57 and a 1 year high of C$65.66.

BCE (TSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.81. BCE had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of C$6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.21 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that BCE will post 3.2686298 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BCE Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.9675 dividend. This represents a $3.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 158.61%.

About BCE

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

