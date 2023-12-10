Desjardins Trims Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) Target Price to C$70.00

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Desjardins from C$72.00 to C$70.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$70.00 to C$65.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$84.00 to C$80.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. National Bankshares cut their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$67.00 to C$63.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. CIBC increased their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$62.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$87.00 to C$92.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$71.03.

Shares of Cogeco Communications stock opened at C$57.88 on Wednesday. Cogeco Communications has a 1 year low of C$50.78 and a 1 year high of C$82.03. The firm has a market cap of C$1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 6.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$56.13 and a 200-day moving average price of C$62.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.79, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.854 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $3.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.90%. This is an increase from Cogeco Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Cogeco Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.45%.

About Cogeco Communications

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a telecommunications corporation in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Canadian Telecommunications and American Telecommunications. The company offers Internet, video, and Internet protocol (IP) based telephony services to residential and small business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

