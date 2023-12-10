Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Position Raised by Centersquare Investment Management LLC

Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,446,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 468,289 shares during the quarter. Digital Realty Trust comprises about 5.9% of Centersquare Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Centersquare Investment Management LLC owned 1.47% of Digital Realty Trust worth $506,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City State Bank purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Financial Corp IN raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 93.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 4,560.0% in the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 156.1% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 28,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Digital Realty Trust Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $134.81. 2,857,360 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,764,746. The company has a market cap of $40.83 billion, a PE ratio of 46.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $127.81 and a 200-day moving average of $120.90. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.33 and a 12 month high of $139.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 170.03%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.40.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

