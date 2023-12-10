Digital Transformation Opportunities (OTCMKTS:DTOCU) Shares Up 95.1%

Digital Transformation Opportunities Corp. (OTCMKTS:DTOCU – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 95.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $32.89 and last traded at $32.89. 2,600 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 9,283 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.86.

Digital Transformation Opportunities Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.64.

Institutional Trading of Digital Transformation Opportunities

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Digital Transformation Opportunities by 129.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 5,555 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Transformation Opportunities during the fourth quarter valued at $117,000. EHP Funds Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Transformation Opportunities during the first quarter valued at $284,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Digital Transformation Opportunities by 5,757.0% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 117,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 115,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Digital Transformation Opportunities by 8.4% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 161,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 12,466 shares during the last quarter.

About Digital Transformation Opportunities

Digital Transformation Opportunities Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Digital Transformation Opportunities Corp.

