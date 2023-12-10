Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Given New $122.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $110.00 to $122.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on DG. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Dollar General from $144.00 to $114.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Dollar General from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. HSBC upgraded Dollar General from a reduce rating to a hold rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Dollar General from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded Dollar General from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $143.28.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on DG

Dollar General Stock Performance

Shares of DG stock opened at $127.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $27.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.03. Dollar General has a 12-month low of $101.09 and a 12-month high of $251.00.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $9.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.64 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 4.91%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dollar General will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $106.25 per share, with a total value of $212,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,290,137.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Dollar General by 21.1% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc. raised its position in Dollar General by 0.9% in the third quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 24,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Dollar General by 28.3% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Dollar General by 7.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the period. Finally, Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Dollar General in the third quarter valued at about $7,998,000. 90.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dollar General

(Get Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.