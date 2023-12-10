Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Stake Boosted by Cadence Bank

Cadence Bank increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Cadence Bank’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $6,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Operose Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 158.0% in the second quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in Dominion Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 379.5% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

D has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Barclays raised Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Dominion Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dominion Energy news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total transaction of $284,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 88,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,010,614.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

Shares of D traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $47.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,508,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,085,951. The company has a market capitalization of $39.74 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.18 and a fifty-two week high of $63.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.05.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 9.66%. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.23%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report).

