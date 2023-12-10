Dowlais Group (LON:DWL) Trading 2.2% Higher

Dowlais Group plc (LON:DWL – Get Free Report) traded up 2.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 102.05 ($1.29) and last traded at GBX 101.45 ($1.28). 1,756,237 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 4,490,199 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 99.28 ($1.25).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.02) price objective on shares of Dowlais Group in a report on Wednesday, September 13th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.41 billion and a PE ratio of -2,029.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 100.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 113.58.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were issued a dividend of GBX 1.40 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st. Dowlais Group’s dividend payout ratio is -6,000.00%.

In other Dowlais Group news, insider Celia Baxter purchased 12,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 88 ($1.11) per share, with a total value of £10,780.88 ($13,617.38). In other news, insider Roberto Fioroni acquired 47,717 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 104 ($1.31) per share, for a total transaction of £49,625.68 ($62,682.43). Also, insider Celia Baxter acquired 12,251 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 88 ($1.11) per share, for a total transaction of £10,780.88 ($13,617.38). Insiders acquired 69,798 shares of company stock valued at $7,033,486 in the last quarter. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dowlais Group Plc manufactures and sells automotive parts in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company engages in developing, manufacturing, and supplying automotive drive systems for conventional and electric vehicles. It manufactures sideshafts, propshafts, and constant velocity joints for passenger vehicles; and AWD systems and eDrive systems, as well as provides component solutions to systems, including control software.

