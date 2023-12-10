Dragoneer Investment Group LLC Raises Position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Dragoneer Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Free Report) by 51.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,344,188 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,847,696 shares during the quarter. Peloton Interactive accounts for 2.3% of Dragoneer Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC owned 4.05% of Peloton Interactive worth $110,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 1,054.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the 1st quarter worth $4,813,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 176.2% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,669 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Peloton Interactive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.05.

In related news, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 10,215 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total transaction of $52,300.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,097.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Peloton Interactive stock opened at $5.96 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 2.04. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.28 and a 52-week high of $17.83.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $595.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.12 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 36.43% and a negative return on equity of 686.29%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

