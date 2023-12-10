E3 Lithium (CVE:ETL) Stock Price Down 1.4%

E3 Lithium Limited (CVE:ETL – Get Free Report) shares dropped 1.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$2.11 and last traded at C$2.11. Approximately 205,151 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 226,758 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.14.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “speculative buy” rating and issued a C$5.70 price target on shares of E3 Lithium in a report on Tuesday, October 24th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 12.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.88. The company has a market cap of C$158.40 million, a P/E ratio of -15.07 and a beta of 0.86.

E3 Lithium Limited engages in the development and extraction of lithium properties in Alberta. The company was formerly known as E3 Metals Corp. and changed its name to E3 Lithium Limited in July 2022. E3 Lithium Limited is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

