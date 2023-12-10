Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Purchased by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 3,371.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,007 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $16,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NinePointTwo Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. Ergoteles LLC grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 12.0% during the second quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 12,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 143.8% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 7.6% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 46,276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,639,000 after acquiring an additional 3,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the second quarter valued at about $48,907,000. 73.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ECL. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Friday, September 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Ecolab from $207.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $213.00 target price on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director David Maclennan bought 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $191.53 per share, with a total value of $153,224.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,070 shares in the company, valued at $3,077,887.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Ecolab news, EVP Nicholas J. Alfano sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.63, for a total value of $1,137,780.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,842,634.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $191.53 per share, for a total transaction of $153,224.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,077,887.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ecolab Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ECL opened at $192.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.48. The company has a market cap of $54.78 billion, a PE ratio of 44.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.07. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.13 and a 12-month high of $193.72.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 8.18%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

Ecolab Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is presently 49.19%.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

