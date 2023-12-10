Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Sold by CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT

CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT trimmed its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 575,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 5,415 shares during the quarter. Enbridge makes up 2.1% of CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $21,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 12.5% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,601,783 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $171,239,000 after acquiring an additional 509,502 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 10.8% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 140,435 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,217,000 after acquiring an additional 13,699 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 72.8% in the second quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 12,108 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 5.8% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 37,574 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Enbridge by 11,521.6% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 24,754 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 24,541 shares during the last quarter. 48.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Enbridge from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Friday, September 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Enbridge presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.33.

Enbridge Stock Up 0.3 %

ENB traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $34.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,169,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,145,786. The stock has a market cap of $74.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.87. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.03 and a 1 year high of $42.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.18 and its 200 day moving average is $34.97.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 7.26%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.659 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.55%. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 234.23%.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

