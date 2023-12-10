ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.

ENGlobal Trading Down 3.3 %

ENG opened at $1.90 on Wednesday. ENGlobal has a 12 month low of $1.76 and a 12 month high of $8.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.75. The firm has a market cap of $9.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.62.

ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The construction company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.45 million for the quarter. ENGlobal had a negative net margin of 54.14% and a negative return on equity of 398.63%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in ENGlobal in the first quarter worth approximately $1,064,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of ENGlobal by 492.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 250,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 208,500 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ENGlobal by 11.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 712,666 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 70,886 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in ENGlobal by 31.7% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 257,861 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 62,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in ENGlobal by 36.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,019 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 20,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.08% of the company’s stock.

ENGlobal Corporation provides engineering and professional project execution services primarily to the energy sector in the United States and internationally.

