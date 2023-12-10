ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.
ENGlobal Trading Down 3.3 %
ENG opened at $1.90 on Wednesday. ENGlobal has a 12 month low of $1.76 and a 12 month high of $8.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.75. The firm has a market cap of $9.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.62.
ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The construction company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.45 million for the quarter. ENGlobal had a negative net margin of 54.14% and a negative return on equity of 398.63%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ENGlobal
About ENGlobal
ENGlobal Corporation provides engineering and professional project execution services primarily to the energy sector in the United States and internationally. It operates through two ENGlobal Corporation provides engineering and professional project execution services primarily to the energy sector in the United States and internationally.
