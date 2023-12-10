EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) Shares Acquired by CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT

CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT grew its holdings in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,401,911 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 416,732 shares during the quarter. EnLink Midstream accounts for approximately 3.5% of CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT owned 0.74% of EnLink Midstream worth $36,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENLC. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream during the third quarter worth about $96,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream during the third quarter worth about $106,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream during the second quarter worth about $107,000. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream during the second quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in EnLink Midstream during the first quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.80% of the company’s stock.

EnLink Midstream Price Performance

Shares of EnLink Midstream stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $12.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,981,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,665,805. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a 52-week low of $8.45 and a 52-week high of $13.98. The company has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 2.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.83.

EnLink Midstream Cuts Dividend

EnLink Midstream ( NYSE:ENLC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). EnLink Midstream had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 4.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Analysts expect that EnLink Midstream, LLC will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 27th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 26th. EnLink Midstream’s payout ratio is 79.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ENLC has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on EnLink Midstream from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Mizuho lifted their price target on EnLink Midstream from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Pickering Energy Partners assumed coverage on EnLink Midstream in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on EnLink Midstream in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

About EnLink Midstream

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

See Also

