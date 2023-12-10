Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Envestnet from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Envestnet from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $67.00 to $46.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $67.00 to $47.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Envestnet from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $59.57.

Envestnet Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ENV opened at $42.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -22.76 and a beta of 1.26. Envestnet has a 12-month low of $33.12 and a 12-month high of $69.22.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $316.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.45 million. Envestnet had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a positive return on equity of 9.32%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Envestnet will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Envestnet

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENV. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Envestnet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in Envestnet by 140.8% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 802 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Envestnet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in Envestnet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Envestnet by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter.

About Envestnet

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment offers Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

