Enviri (NYSE:NVRI) Trading 1.7% Higher

Enviri Co. (NYSE:NVRI – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 1.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $7.06 and last traded at $7.03. 667,206 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 40% from the average session volume of 477,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.91.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, TheStreet cut Enviri from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVRI
Enviri Stock Up 1.7 %
Enviri (NYSE:NVRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $524.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.80 million. Enviri had a negative return on equity of 0.95% and a negative net margin of 3.41%. On average, research analysts forecast that Enviri Co. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.
About Enviri
Enviri Corporation provides environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Harsco Environmental and Harsco Clean Earth. The Harsco Environmental segment offers on-site services under long-term contracts for material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; manufactures and sells industrial abrasives, roofing granules, aluminum dross, and scrap processing systems; and produces value-added downstream products from industrial waste-stream.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Enviri
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 12/4 – 12/8
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- How does the Consumer Price Index affect the stock market?
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- 10 e-commerce stocks to consider for long-term buys
Receive News & Ratings for Enviri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enviri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.