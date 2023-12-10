Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Stock Position Trimmed by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC cut its position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,103 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $15,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hall Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Equinix by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hall Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Marion Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equinix

In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $774.60, for a total value of $99,923.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,804,103.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 129 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $774.60, for a total transaction of $99,923.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,804,103.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $776.26, for a total transaction of $776,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,886,338.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,494 shares of company stock worth $5,654,822. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EQIX. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Equinix from $785.00 to $767.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer raised shares of Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $875.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $875.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Equinix from $780.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Equinix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $831.14.

Equinix Stock Down 1.0 %

Equinix stock opened at $801.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $75.27 billion, a PE ratio of 86.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $758.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $764.59. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $640.92 and a twelve month high of $824.86.

Equinix Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $4.26 dividend. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.41. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 183.23%.

Equinix Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

