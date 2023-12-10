Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) versus Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Head-To-Head Survey

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Free Report) and Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Essential Properties Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. Public Storage pays an annual dividend of $12.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. Essential Properties Realty Trust pays out 94.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Public Storage pays out 110.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Essential Properties Realty Trust has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years and Public Storage has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Essential Properties Realty Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Get Essential Properties Realty Trust alerts:

Institutional & Insider Ownership

97.0% of Essential Properties Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.8% of Public Storage shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Essential Properties Realty Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.0% of Public Storage shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Profitability

Essential Properties Realty Trust has a beta of 1.25, meaning that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Public Storage has a beta of 0.52, meaning that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Essential Properties Realty Trust and Public Storage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Essential Properties Realty Trust 52.65% 6.57% 4.17% Public Storage 45.46% 34.76% 11.15%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Essential Properties Realty Trust and Public Storage’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Essential Properties Realty Trust $286.51 million 14.12 $134.13 million $1.18 20.60 Public Storage $4.18 billion 11.51 $4.35 billion $10.91 25.10

Public Storage has higher revenue and earnings than Essential Properties Realty Trust. Essential Properties Realty Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Public Storage, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Essential Properties Realty Trust and Public Storage, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Essential Properties Realty Trust 0 0 8 0 3.00 Public Storage 0 3 5 0 2.63

Essential Properties Realty Trust presently has a consensus target price of $27.69, suggesting a potential upside of 13.89%. Public Storage has a consensus target price of $295.71, suggesting a potential upside of 8.00%. Given Essential Properties Realty Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Essential Properties Realty Trust is more favorable than Public Storage.

Summary

Essential Properties Realty Trust beats Public Storage on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

(Get Free Report)

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc., a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis. As of December 31, 2021, it had a portfolio of 1, 451 properties. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.

About Public Storage

(Get Free Report)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,028 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 217 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 267 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand. Our headquarters are located in Glendale, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.