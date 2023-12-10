Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Northland Securities cut their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $134.00 to $118.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $119.00 to $93.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. TheStreet cut Euronet Worldwide from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Monday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $108.00.

Shares of NASDAQ EEFT opened at $90.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.05. Euronet Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $73.84 and a fifty-two week high of $121.55. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.39.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The business services provider reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $943.59 million. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 24.01% and a net margin of 7.79%. Euronet Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EEFT. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 236.9% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 101.8% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 339 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 71.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 481 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer.The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

