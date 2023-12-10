Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Shares Acquired by Castellan Group

Castellan Group lifted its position in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Castellan Group’s holdings in Evergy were worth $2,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Red Tortoise LLC increased its holdings in shares of Evergy by 793.5% during the 1st quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Evergy by 92.7% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. 82.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on EVRG shares. Wolfe Research downgraded Evergy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Evergy in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Evergy from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of Evergy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Evergy from $62.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.75.

EVRG opened at $51.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.55. Evergy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.92 and a fifty-two week high of $65.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 8.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.6425 per share. This is a positive change from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $2.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is 86.82%.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

