Exro Technologies (OTCMKTS:EXROF) Trading Up 3.9%

Shares of Exro Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXROF – Get Free Report) were up 3.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.06 and last traded at $1.06. Approximately 43,429 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 116,097 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.02.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.48.

Exro Technologies (OTCMKTS:EXROF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Exro Technologies had a negative net margin of 670.99% and a negative return on equity of 100.91%. The business had revenue of $1.52 million during the quarter.

Exro Technologies Inc focuses on developing and commercializing patented coil driver technology and proprietary system architecture for power electronics. The company's technology expands the capabilities of electric motors, generators, and batteries. It also develops the battery control system that provides energy storage system solutions for commercial and industrial applications.

