Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) Position Increased by 59 North Capital Management LP

59 North Capital Management LP raised its position in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 534,396 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,317 shares during the quarter. Ferguson accounts for approximately 9.6% of 59 North Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. 59 North Capital Management LP’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $84,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the fourth quarter worth $610,247,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ferguson by 57.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,690,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,996,306,000 after acquiring an additional 4,618,603 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the second quarter worth $365,342,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Ferguson by 92.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,753,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799,483 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the second quarter worth $155,767,000.

NASDAQ FERG opened at $180.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Ferguson plc has a 1 year low of $122.13 and a 1 year high of $181.37. The company has a market capitalization of $36.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48, a P/E/G ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $162.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.98.

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.04. Ferguson had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 39.53%. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Ferguson plc will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.01%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FERG shares. Raymond James started coverage on Ferguson in a research report on Friday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Ferguson in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Ferguson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Bank of America lowered Ferguson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ferguson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,693.20.

In other news, insider William T. Thees, Jr. sold 204 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.94, for a total transaction of $33,647.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,428 shares in the company, valued at $4,194,094.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider William T. Thees, Jr. sold 204 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.94, for a total transaction of $33,647.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,428 shares in the company, valued at $4,194,094.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Richard Winckler sold 1,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.71, for a total transaction of $300,266.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,251.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,703 shares of company stock worth $4,563,008. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

