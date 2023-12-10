Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Ferroglobe from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th.

Ferroglobe Price Performance

NASDAQ GSM opened at $6.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 2.24. Ferroglobe has a one year low of $3.64 and a one year high of $6.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.06. Ferroglobe had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 6.91%. The firm had revenue of $416.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.35 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ferroglobe will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Ferroglobe

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Ferroglobe by 44,350.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 5,322 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ferroglobe by 38.1% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Ferroglobe during the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Ferroglobe by 2,066.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 8,677 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.29% of the company’s stock.

About Ferroglobe

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.

Featured Stories

