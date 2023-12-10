Fidelity Real Estate Investment ETF (BATS:FPRO) Shares Down 0.3%

Fidelity Real Estate Investment ETF (BATS:FPRO – Get Free Report) was down 0.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $20.44 and last traded at $20.57. Approximately 2,148 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $20.62.

Fidelity Real Estate Investment ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $17.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.80.

Institutional Trading of Fidelity Real Estate Investment ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Fidelity Real Estate Investment ETF by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity Real Estate Investment ETF by 265.3% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,892 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Fidelity Real Estate Investment ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Fidelity Real Estate Investment ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $194,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Fidelity Real Estate Investment ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $225,000.

Fidelity Real Estate Investment ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Real Estate Investment ETF (FPRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent ETF that invests in global real estate companies. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. FPRO was launched on Feb 2, 2021 and is managed by Fidelity.

