Financial Contrast: Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) vs. Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS)

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) and Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Floor & Decor and Arhaus, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Floor & Decor 2 9 6 0 2.24 Arhaus 0 1 7 0 2.88

Floor & Decor currently has a consensus price target of $92.76, suggesting a potential downside of 8.09%. Arhaus has a consensus price target of $13.78, suggesting a potential upside of 47.04%. Given Arhaus’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Arhaus is more favorable than Floor & Decor.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

23.5% of Arhaus shares are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of Floor & Decor shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Arhaus shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Floor & Decor and Arhaus’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Floor & Decor $4.26 billion 2.52 $298.20 million $2.57 39.27 Arhaus $1.30 billion 1.01 $136.63 million $1.01 9.28

Floor & Decor has higher revenue and earnings than Arhaus. Arhaus is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Floor & Decor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Floor & Decor and Arhaus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Floor & Decor 6.30% 15.69% 6.24% Arhaus 10.85% 54.19% 14.03%

Risk and Volatility

Floor & Decor has a beta of 1.91, indicating that its stock price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arhaus has a beta of 2.34, indicating that its stock price is 134% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Arhaus beats Floor & Decor on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools. It also sells products through its Website, FloorandDecor.com. The company serves installers, commercial businesses, and other sectors. The company was formerly known as FDO Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. in April 2017. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Arhaus

Arhaus, Inc. operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, etc.; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits. In addition, it offers lighting products, including various distinct and artistic lighting fixtures comprising chandeliers, pendants, table and floor lamps, and sconces; textile products, such as handcrafted indoor and outdoor rugs, bed linens, and pillows and throws; and décor products, including various wall art to mirrors, vases to candles, and other decorative accessories. The company distributes its products through an omni-channel model comprising showrooms, e-commerce platform, print and digital media, and in-home designer services. Arhaus, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Boston Heights, Ohio.

