Financial Survey: Kenvue (KVUE) and Its Rivals

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) is one of 28 public companies in the “Toilet preparations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Kenvue to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Kenvue and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kenvue 10.08% 12.02% 6.36% Kenvue Competitors -20.70% 10.11% -8.19%

Dividends

Kenvue pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Kenvue pays out 62.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Toilet preparations” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.2% and pay out 71.6% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Kenvue is clearly a better dividend stock than its rivals, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Kenvue $14.95 billion $2.09 billion 16.10 Kenvue Competitors $6.01 billion $330.33 million 33.77

This table compares Kenvue and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Kenvue has higher revenue and earnings than its rivals. Kenvue is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Kenvue and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kenvue 0 6 8 0 2.57 Kenvue Competitors 139 1143 1266 30 2.46

Kenvue currently has a consensus price target of $26.92, indicating a potential upside of 30.60%. As a group, “Toilet preparations” companies have a potential upside of 19.32%. Given Kenvue’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Kenvue is more favorable than its rivals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

11.3% of Kenvue shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.8% of shares of all “Toilet preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 19.0% of shares of all “Toilet preparations” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Kenvue beats its rivals on 10 of the 14 factors compared.

Kenvue Company Profile

Kenvue Inc. operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands. The Skin Health and Beauty segment provides face and body care, hair care, and sun and other care products under the Neutrogena, Aveeno, and OGX brand names. The Essential Health segment offers oral and baby, women's health, and wound care products under the Listerine, Johnson's, Band-Aid, and Stayfree brands. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is headquartered in Skillman, New Jersey.

