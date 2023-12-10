Financial Survey: ZeroFox (NASDAQ:ZFOX) versus Cipherloc (OTCMKTS:CLOK)

ZeroFox (NASDAQ:ZFOX – Get Free Report) and Cipherloc (OTCMKTS:CLOK – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares ZeroFox and Cipherloc’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZeroFox -63.25% -11.28% -6.92% Cipherloc N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

37.7% of ZeroFox shares are held by institutional investors. 23.8% of ZeroFox shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ZeroFox 0 1 1 0 2.50 Cipherloc 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for ZeroFox and Cipherloc, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

ZeroFox presently has a consensus price target of $3.33, indicating a potential upside of 455.56%. Given ZeroFox’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ZeroFox is more favorable than Cipherloc.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ZeroFox and Cipherloc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ZeroFox $117.62 million 0.61 -$742.05 million ($1.11) -0.54 Cipherloc N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Cipherloc has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ZeroFox.

Summary

ZeroFox beats Cipherloc on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ZeroFox

ZeroFox Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of software-as-a-service-based external cybersecurity solutions that focuses on exposing, disrupting, and responding to threats outside the traditional corporate perimeter. The company offers ZeroFox Protection provides real-time asset and vulnerability awareness of external-facing internet accessible digital footprint and enables organizations to configure protective capabilities to continuously protect external assets; ZeroFox Intelligence provides threat intelligence solutions that enable customers to directly search across company's data lake of global threat indicators, tactics, adversary intelligence, exploits, and vulnerabilities; ZeroFox Disruption leverages company's platform to report, block, and take down an attack's core components across the internet; and ZeroFox Response enables organizations to provide the required 24×7 level of support necessary to quickly respond to cyber incidents including external attacks, data loss or exfiltration, ransomware, and potential breaches. It serves customers in various industry verticals, such as education, energy, entertainment, financial services, government healthcare, media, retail, services, and technology. The company was found in 2013 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.

About Cipherloc

SideChannel, Inc. engages in the provision of cybersecurity services and technology to middle market companies. Its services include Virtual Chief Information Security Officer, Virtual Chief Privacy Officer, Risk Assessments, Cybersecurity Compliance, Risk Management, Training and Awareness, and Team Building and Staffing. The company was founded on June 22, 1953, and is headquartered in Worcester, MA.

