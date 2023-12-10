First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) Price Target Raised to $14.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $11.50 to $14.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

FHN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on First Horizon from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on First Horizon from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of First Horizon in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a neutral rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush raised shares of First Horizon from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of First Horizon from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.35.

First Horizon Stock Up 1.5 %

FHN stock opened at $13.63 on Wednesday. First Horizon has a fifty-two week low of $8.99 and a fifty-two week high of $24.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.86.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.16 million. First Horizon had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 11.74%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Horizon will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

First Horizon Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. First Horizon’s payout ratio is 35.93%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Horizon

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in First Horizon in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. BOKF NA bought a new position in First Horizon in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in First Horizon by 241.5% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in First Horizon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Horizon in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

