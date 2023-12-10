First Trust Indxx Medical Devices ETF (BATS:MDEV) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Shares of First Trust Indxx Medical Devices ETF (BATS:MDEV – Get Free Report) traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $18.64 and last traded at $18.66. 1,365 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $18.67.

First Trust Indxx Medical Devices ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.20 and a beta of 1.04.

Get First Trust Indxx Medical Devices ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MDEV. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Indxx Medical Devices ETF by 992.6% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Indxx Medical Devices ETF by 2,704.7% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 4,598 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx Medical Devices ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Indxx Medical Devices ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 39,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period.

About First Trust Indxx Medical Devices ETF

The First Trust Indxx Global Medical Devices ETF (MDEV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Global Medical Equipment index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that gives global exposure to the medical equipment industry. MDEV was launched on Jun 22, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Indxx Medical Devices ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Indxx Medical Devices ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.