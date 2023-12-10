FMC (NYSE:FMC) Downgraded by Mizuho

Mizuho downgraded shares of FMC (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $59.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of FMC in a report on Friday, November 17th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of FMC from $107.00 to $83.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of FMC from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Bank of America restated a neutral rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of FMC in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of FMC from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $86.50.

NYSE:FMC opened at $55.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.44. FMC has a 1-year low of $49.49 and a 1-year high of $133.37.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $981.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. FMC had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 18.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that FMC will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer acquired 992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $75.62 per share, with a total value of $75,015.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,294.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert C. Pallash acquired 3,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $52.48 per share, with a total value of $201,785.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,512,270.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer bought 992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.62 per share, for a total transaction of $75,015.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,056 shares in the company, valued at $987,294.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 6,837 shares of company stock valued at $427,981. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of FMC by 68.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FMC in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FMC in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of FMC by 99.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc purchased a new position in shares of FMC in the 2nd quarter valued at $446,531,000. 86.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

