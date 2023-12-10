Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) PT Lowered to C$18.75

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Desjardins from C$19.50 to C$18.75 in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. CIBC dropped their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$16.75 to C$16.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$20.50 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$18.75.
Check Out Our Latest Report on FRU
Freehold Royalties Trading Up 0.2 %
Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$84.20 million during the quarter. Freehold Royalties had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 41.54%. Analysts expect that Freehold Royalties will post 0.7581169 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Freehold Royalties Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.21%. Freehold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 118.68%.
Freehold Royalties Company Profile
Freehold Royalties Ltd. engages in acquiring and managing royalty interest in the crude oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Freehold Royalties
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 12/4 – 12/8
- Stock Average Calculator
- How does the Consumer Price Index affect the stock market?
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- 10 e-commerce stocks to consider for long-term buys
Receive News & Ratings for Freehold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freehold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.